Offit Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after buying an additional 46,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,600. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $144.34 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

