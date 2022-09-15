Offit Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 75,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

