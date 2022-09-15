Offit Capital Advisors LLC Buys 964 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Up 1.6 %

Stericycle stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 6,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

