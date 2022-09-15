Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

