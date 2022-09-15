Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $70.82. 298,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.