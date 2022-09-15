Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 353,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $285.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

