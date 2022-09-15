Offit Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $86.66. 110,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

