Offit Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. MRC Global makes up about 0.6% of Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MRC Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 18.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Price Performance

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 8,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

