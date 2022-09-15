Offit Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,307. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.54 and a 200 day moving average of $365.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

