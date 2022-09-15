Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364,533 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,519. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.