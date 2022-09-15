Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $221,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,680 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.