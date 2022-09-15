Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $623,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,239.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 219,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,732. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 372.41%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

