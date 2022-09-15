Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

DE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.98. 13,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.54. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.