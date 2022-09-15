Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for 1.4% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 281,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.44. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,365. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47.

