Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 135,996 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,996 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,517 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

