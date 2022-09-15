Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 20,873 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.01.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.