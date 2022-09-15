Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $295,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 179,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.