Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $295,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 179,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
