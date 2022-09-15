Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $57.22. 5,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,625. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

