Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $57.86. Approximately 18,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,200,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after buying an additional 357,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

