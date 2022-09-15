Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $109.29

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.29, but opened at $105.74. Omega Flex shares last traded at $105.73, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.
Omega Flex Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Flex
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Omega Flex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
