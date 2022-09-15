Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $109.29

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.29, but opened at $105.74. Omega Flex shares last traded at $105.73, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Flex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,336.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,874,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Omega Flex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Omega Flex

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.