Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75. Omnicell has a one year low of $96.28 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Omnicell by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,957,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.