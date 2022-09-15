Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Down 7.9%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.88. 67,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 91,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Oncology Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

