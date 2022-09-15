OpenDAO (SOS) Price Hits $0.0000

OpenDAO (SOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $25.62 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,801.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00065314 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

SOS is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.