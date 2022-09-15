Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Up 6.5%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$2.97. 145,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 127,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.58 million and a P/E ratio of -50.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.21.

About Opsens

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.