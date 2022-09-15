Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lowered by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,109 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.68. 496,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,315,215. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

