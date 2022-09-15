O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $688.31. 14,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $703.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.