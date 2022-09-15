Orgel Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,271 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.78. 609,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,226. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

