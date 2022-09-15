Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSIIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research note on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Osino Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

OSIIF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

