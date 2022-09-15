Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Short Interest Down 90.9% in August

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSTRW remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 122,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,679. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18.

