Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Trading Down 4.1%

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.59. Approximately 61,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 171,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000.

