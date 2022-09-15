Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PTIN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

