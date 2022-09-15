Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $5.86. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 46,812 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 9.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $104,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,297 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

