PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

PACW stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 61,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,862. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. StockNews.com raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.