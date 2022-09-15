Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. 428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palfinger from €36.00 ($36.73) to €38.00 ($38.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Palfinger Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

