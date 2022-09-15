PalGold (PALG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,693.00

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PalGold has a total market capitalization of $88,482.07 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PalGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,203.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00035296 BTC.
About PalGold
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1.
PalGold Coin Trading
