Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

