PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $583.96 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00020505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $583.96 million and $43.53 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 619.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.48 or 0.12443579 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00834149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020995 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 330,441,139 coins and its circulating supply is 143,389,133 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

