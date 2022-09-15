Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 345 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PYPL traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.23. 329,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357,511. The stock has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $285.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.