Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 625,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,825,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

