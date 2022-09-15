Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,478 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 2,636,461 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

