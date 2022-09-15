Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after buying an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $232.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average of $224.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

