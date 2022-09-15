Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Markel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Markel by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Markel by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,197.69. 351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,599. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,162.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,236.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.12. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 676.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

