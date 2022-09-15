Park National Corp OH Buys 7,247 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.29. 49,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.28.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

