Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.64. 181,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,412. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

