Park National Corp OH Has $23.05 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $23,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

