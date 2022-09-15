Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

HCA stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $210.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.