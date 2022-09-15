Park National Corp OH Purchases 4,195 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $70.01. 89,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

