Park National Corp OH Sells 1,297 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.