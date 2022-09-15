Park National Corp OH Sells 159 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,723.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,549.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,466.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.