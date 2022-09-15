Park National Corp OH Sells 607 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Trading Down 1.9 %

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NUE traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.47. 131,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

